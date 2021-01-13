Srinagar: At minus 7.8 degrees Celsius Wednesday, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far as the 40-day long harsh winter period, known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, reaches its peak.

“At minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far equalling an 8-year-old record when the same minimum was recorded January 14, 2013”, an official of the local meteorological (MeT) department said.

Dal Lake and other major lakes of the valley were frozen in many parts. People have been warned not to skate on the frozen water bodies as that could endanger their lives.

‘Chillai Kalan’ will end January 31. Srinagar had minus 7.8, Pahalgam minus 11.7 and Gulmarg minus 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature Wednesday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.3, Kargil minus 19.6 and Drass minus 28.4 as the night’s lowest temperature. Jammu city had 6.9, Katra 4.4, Batote 4.9, Bannihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.