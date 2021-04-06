New Delhi: More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours April 5. It is highest single-day coverage of vaccination till now. The new additions took the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As on Day-80 of the vaccination drive (April 5), a total 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given. Out of this total 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose while 4,00,461 beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the data updated at 7.00am. “This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far,” the Health Ministry said.

“In another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 8.31 crore. The first dose vaccinations have also exceeded the landmark figure of seven crore (7,22,77,309) doses,” the ministry informed.

Of the total 8,31,10,926 jabs given in India, Maharashtra has so far given the highest with 81,27,248 number of doses. It is followed by Gujarat (76,89,507), Rajasthan (72,99,305), Uttar Pradesh (71,98,372) and West Bengal (65,41,370), the data stated.

The total COVID-219 tests conducted in India have crossed the 25-crore mark. The cumulative positivity rate has marginally increased to 5.07 per cent, the ministry said.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise with a total of 96,982 cases registered in a span of 24 hours. Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.04 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry highlighted.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,288. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 while Karnataka reported 5,279 new cases. “Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 57.42 per cent of the total active caseload of the country,” the ministry underlined.

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,17,32,279 with 50,143 recoveries being registered in a day.