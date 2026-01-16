United Nations: During their faceoff at the Security Council, the United States warned Iran that “all options are on the table” to stop the attacks on protesters, while Tehran said that it was seeking “neither escalation nor confrontation”.

“President (Donald) Trump is a man of action”, US Permanent Representative Mike Walz said on Thursday at an emergency session convened at the request of Washington. “He has made it clear all options are on the table to stop the slaughter” of protesters.

Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative Gholamhossein Darzi tempered his remark about avoiding escalation by adding, “Any act of aggression, direct or indirect, will be met with a decisive, proportionate, and lawful response”.

Trump threatened action against Iran earlier this week, saying, “The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options”.

But Wednesday, he said that Tehran had signaled it was stopping the threatened execution of protesters, and it was confirmed later by Iran.

Trump asserted in a call to NBC Thursday, “We saved a lot of lives yesterday”.

Walz’s statement left the threat of action open if Iran resumed the brutal suppression of protesters.

Walz also said that the turmoil in Iran would have implications beyond its borders.

“The level of violence, this level of repression that the Iranian regime has unleashed against its own citizens and its own people has repercussions for international peace and security”, he said.

“Iran says it is ready for dialogue, but its actions say otherwise”, he said.

Darzi accused the US of fomenting the unrest in Iran, which Walz denied.

Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee, who briefed the Council, stated that the protests against inflation and the decline in the value of the rial, which began late last month and gained momentum last week, were slowing down.

“The situation in Iran is fluid and deeply concerning”, she said. “Protests continue, albeit reportedly at a smaller scale than last week “.

Without naming the US, she said, “We note with alarm various public statements suggesting possible military strikes on Iran. This external dimension adds volatility to an already combustible situation”.

She also said, “The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has expressed deep concern over the reported excessive use of force in Iran and stressed the urgent need to prevent further casualties”.

Russia and China backed Iran, attacking the US for the threats against Iran.

China’s Deputy Permanent Representative Sun Lei said any “military adventurism” would push the region towards instability.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia accused the US of “fueling hysteria” on Iran and that it had called a Council meeting to “lend credibility to and justify” its aim of “overthrowing an undesirable regime” through military strikes.