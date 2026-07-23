Athagada: Fresh rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system has once again raised the water levels of Sapua and Kantia rivers, disrupting road connectivity and inundating vast stretches of farmland in Kataka district.

Floodwaters flowing over the Puruna Kataka-Sambalpur road near Dhaurang bridge have snapped communication.

Commuters travelling from Kataka and Bhubaneswar are being diverted via Khuntuni through Talagada, while those from Athagada are using the Bentapada-Athagada-Mundali road.

Although floodwaters had begun to recede after heavy rains earlier this week, water continues to remain on large tracts of agricultural land along both banks of the Sapua and Kantia rivers.

Continuous rainfall over the past two days has worsened the situation, with water levels rising again.

Several low-lying areas, including Haripur, Dahisara and Manjaripada in Mahakalabasta panchayat, Tarading Bailo and Tentulia in Tarading panchayat, Karakamala in Kulailo panchayat, and Nauratha in Joranda panchayat, have been inundated afresh.

Residents blamed poor drainage for the recurring floods, alleging that the widening of the Puruna Kataka-Sambalpur road has raised its level and blocked the natural flow of water.

They also claimed that a temporary approach road built during the construction of the Dhaurang bridge has not been fully removed, further restricting water discharge.

Local residents have demanded permanent measures to improve drainage.

Zilla Parishad member Balabhadra Bagha warned that a public agitation would be launched if the issue is not resolved permanently.