Hatadihi: Incessant rain has led to the collapse of Banchha bridge near Balibarei village in Hatadihi block.

The bridge collapse has cut off Bidyadharpur-Mahulapankha road, an important route linking Kendujhar with Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts.

The bridge was built in 1970 and had remained in a decrepit condition since the 1999 Super Cyclone.

Despite repeated appeals, the structure was not adequately maintained or repaired, eventually leading to its collapse.

The road also serves residents of at least five panchayats in Hatadihi block.

Zilla Parishad (ZP) Vice Chairman Somnath Das said the deteriorating condition of the bridge had been raised repeatedly during ZP and panchayat samiti meetings.

He said the Rural Development (RD) department had repeatedly been urged to take up repairs, but to no avail.

Informed, Junior Engineer Rajat Kumar Sethi of the RD department visited the site to assess the damage.