Phulbani: A young artist from Kandhamala district has claimed to have created the world’s smallest Rath, using mustard seeds to recreate the three chariots for the annual Rath Yatra.

N. Pratyush Kumar Choudhury, a resident of Nadikhandisahi in Phulbani town, crafted a 1.5-cm-high Nandighosha, a 1.3-cm-high Taladhwaja and a 1.1-cm-high Darpadalana Rath.

According to the artist, the miniature chariots were made using around 300 mustard seeds and took seven days to complete.

Pratyush said the latest creation surpasses his previous record of making the world’s smallest chariot using pieces of chalk and raw rice grains.

His earlier work earned him a place in the India Book of Records.

He said he plans to submit the new artwork to various national and international record-book organisations for recognition.

The claim has not yet been independently verified.

Pratyush is known for his intricate miniature art and has received appreciation for creating detailed sculptures using unconventional materials.

He is the son of retired Army personnel N. Prem Kumar Choudhury and N. Mamata Choudhury.

The artist said his latest work reflects his passion for preserving Odisha’s cultural heritage through miniature craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of precision art.