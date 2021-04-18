Mumbai: As Indian and skipper of Punjab Kings turned 29 Sunday, his ‘rumoured’ girlfriend Athiya Shetty congratulated the cricketer. Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to and posted some lovely pictures of the two to wish his so-called ‘beau’. This development once more confirmed that the two are ‘close’ to each other. However, the two could not be together as Rahul is within a bio-bubble as he is currently playing the IPL. There have been months of speculation that the duo have been dating and going strong. The model and actress shared goofy photos with Rahul in which the couple can be seen posing for a couple of selfies.

Sharing the photo, Athiya penned down that she is indeed grateful to have Rahul in her life. Her caption read, ‘grateful for you, happy birthday’. Fans flooded Athiya’s post with love struck and heart emojis. One inquisitive fan commented, “So cute, when’s the wedding.”

Apart from Athiya, her brother Ahan Shetty also wished Rahul on the latter’s birthday. He shared an airport photo of the two from their travels. Tagging him Ahan simply wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Back in November 2020, on Athiya’s birthday last year, Rahul had shared a sunkissed selfie of them. He had written, “Happy birthday mad child.””

Athiya and birthday boy Rahul’s social media banter on several occasions has made headlines. While the duo has not yet confirmed their relationship, several photos shared by friends have hinted that they are in a steady relationship. Well, they indeed look good together.