Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has achieved international recognition for many of his soulful renditions. Among his hits is the ‘Doorie’ album. But very few know about the love of his life Sara Bharwana.

Well Sara is one of the most good-looking celebrities in Pakistan. Her beauty and drop dead gorgeous looks have made her one of the most recognisable faces in Pakistan. But it should be stated here that she became a celebrity only after marrying Atif. Prior to that, she was normal college-going girl.

For Atif, it was ‘love at first sight’. While Atif was pursuing his higher studies at the Government University in Lahore, he met Sara. Love blossomed and it did not take long before the two turned a couple.

Sara who was born in July, 1984 is the daughter of an ex-policeman in the Punjab province of Pakistan. She pursued her higher education at the Kinnaird College in Lahore before moving to Government University where she met the singer.

After eight years of courtship, the couple tied the knot March 29, 2013 in a traditional and extravagant wedding in Lahore. The grand and splendid wedding was followed by a reception. Long-term beau Atif became the dulhe raja and Sara looked every bit of a radiant bride.

Later, just a year after their wedding, they were blessed with a son in 2014 who they named Ahad. Scroll down to see the beautiful pictures of Sara: