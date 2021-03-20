Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan must be one of social media’s most-loved Hindi film celebs, but he seems to have competition now! Singer Atif Aslam’s toddler sons have emerged quite the sensations too, lately.

Pictures of Atif’s elder son Ahad and adorable one-year-old have been going viral lately. While Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana were blessed with Ahad in 2014, they welcomed their second son in December 2019.

A few weeks back, Atif posted a picture of his younger one on his Instagram page, which got more than 7.4 lakh likes. In the picture, the one-year-old is dressed in a cream snow coat with a fur hood.

Atif had captioned the picture as: “Indeed ALLAH is the best creator My Kuuuuka.”

Instantly, fans replied to the adorable picture with comments such as: “So cute Mashallah” and “Like father, like son. So cute.”

In the past, the singer had also treated his fans to a picture of his son from the time of his birth, looking super cute in a woollen romper with a white cap.

The singer often posts pictures of Ahad, too, on social media. In a picture posted on his birthday, Ahad can be seen standing, with Atif performing in the background. He also posted a picture on Father’s Day where Atif carries Ahad on his back as they enjoy some father-son bonding time in a Vancouver park.