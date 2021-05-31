Mumbai: India goalkeeper Amrinder Singh joined ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) on a five-year deal Monday. Amarinder Singh earlier in the day had announced that he was leaving reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC (MCFC). The 27-year-old is currently in Doha as part of the national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifying round matches. In the past he had been on loan to ATK in the 2015-16 season and featured in 13 matches. Amarinder said his dream has always been to play for Mohun Bagan.

“Even though I played in Kolkata before, it was for a very short time. This joining, of course, is going to be a new chapter in my football career,” Amrinder said. “Winning all the trophies for Mumbai last year was a memorable event in my life. I want the same success in the green-maroon jersey next season,” he added.

Earlier in the day, MCFC confirmed the departure of Amrinder after an association of five seasons. He joined the Mumbai club in 2016 initially on loan from Bengaluru FC and made his debut against FC Goa later that year. He penned a three-year extension with the club in March 2018.

In January 4, 2020, Amrinder became the most capped Mumbai City FC player when he led the Islanders against ATK MB. He bettered the earlier record of Lucian Goian. Amrinder made 84 appearances for MCFC with the last match being the 2020-21 ISL final against ATKMB.

Amarinder explained why he joined ATKMB. “I played for a while in ISL-2 under the coaching of (Antonio) Habas. Everyone knows about his success in ISL. His football philosophy always draws attracts. The biggest thing is that he brought out the best game from the Indian footballers. It’s great to be a member of this team,” Amarinder informed.

“The support of a huge number of ATKMB supporters, the football philosophy of the principal owner of the team and the glorious history of football of this city (Kolkata) are the other reasons why I joined ATKMB,” he added.