Mumbai: A Shiv Sena worker has asked the owner of the ‘Karachi Sweets’ shop in suburban Bandra to change his outlet’s name. Shiv Sena worker Nitin Nandgaonkar has said Maharashtra will not tolerate such a name and so it should be changed.

In a video clip shared on his Facebook page, Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner to rename the shop after his father or grandfather. He has contended that Karachi is in Pakistan, which is ‘country of terrorists’.

“Don’t use the name Karachi in Mumbai…Humein Karachi naam se takleef hai (we have objection to the name Karachi). Our jawan (died) on Bhai Dooj. Pakistan is a country of terrorists,” the Shiv Sena member said.

Nandgaonkar said he ‘will give the shop owner time to rename the shop’. In a post along with the video added that boards bearing the text ‘Karachi’ should be changed within 15 days.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement hit out at the Shiv Sena over its worker ‘threatening’ the shop owner. AAP asked Mumbai police to take cognizance and said this is the last thing the city needs during a pandemic.