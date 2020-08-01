In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives.

By reading this horoscope, you will be able to make your daily plans successful. Today’s horoscope predicts about jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Gemini

Today will be moderately fruitful for you. You will get success in work and your morale will be high. Health will fluctuate. There will be some tension in the family. Married life will be normal. The day is good for people in love. There will be some expenses.

Sagittarius

Today will be very good for you to some extent. You will be successful in connection with work and you will be able to do the work you want to do. Married people will have a good family life. Love and romance will increase in the relationship. People in love will also enjoy the day and will talk a lot with their beloved.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Your income will increase rapidly which will give you financial as well as mental satisfaction. The day is good in terms of work. Your efforts will be successful and hard work will pay off. Household life will be good. The day is also good for lovers.

