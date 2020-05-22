Kuarmunda: In yet another shocking incident of exploiting minors, a man was arrested Friday by the police from Jhunumur panchayat under Raiboga police station in Sundargarh district. He has been accused of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old foster-daughter for more than 20 days. The girl had been facing the pain of the assault quietly.

The accused has been identified as Kishore Minj.

Sources said, when the victim was one-year-old her father died. Her mother had then married a second time. However, the step father was not ready to take the responsibility of the girl. Hence the girl’s maternal aunt was looking after her.

The auntie did not know what her husband was doing. Kishore had been molesting and assaulting the girl under the influence of alcohol from April 25. The torture continued for more than three weeks.

Unable to bear the pain anymore, the girl informed her aunty about the ordeal. The senior lady, instead of siding with her husband, came to the aid of the minor. Both of them went to the Raiboga police station and lodged a complaint of sexual assault.

The victim told the police that she could not muster courage earlier to inform anyone about her ordeal as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences.

After detaining the accused, police conducted a medical examination of the girl and the accused Thursday. The reports confirmed that the girl had been sexually abused. The police then arrested Kishore, Friday.

