Keonjhar: A couple died after being struck by lightning in Rutisila village under Ghatagaon block of Keonjhar district, police said Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Baneswar Naik, 60, and his wife, Sanjulata Naik, 56. According to reports, the couple was working in their brinjal field near their house at around 2 pm when rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning lashed the area. In an attempt to escape the downpour, they took shelter under a nearby tree.

Lightning reportedly struck near the tree, leaving both unconscious. Family members and residents rushed the couple to the district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival. Pandapada police registered two separate unnatural death cases.

After postmortem examination, the bodies were handed over to the family members, police said.