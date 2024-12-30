Melbourne: Australia beat India by 184 runs in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Chasing a 340-run target, India were bowled out for 155 in 79.1 overs on day five.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 off 208) fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half-century of the game.

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (30 off 104) batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 but the latter’s fall opened the doors for the home team.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling.

Resuming the day at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234.

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India 369 & 155 all out in 79.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 84; Pat Cummins 3/28, Scott Boland 3/39).

