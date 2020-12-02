Canberra: Australia jumped to the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table after their 2-1 win over India in a three-match ODI series. India, on the other hand, are placed sixth but have played three matches lesser than Australia and the second-placed England.

Australia’s wins in the first two ODIs confirmed their series win and took their points tally to 40 with a net run rate of +0.357. India are on nine points with a net run rate of -0.717.

Australia had defeated England 2-1 in their previous series of the 13-team championship, which was introduced this year to bring context to ODI cricket and also to decide the seven direct qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.

India have qualified automatically for the 50-over World Cup by virtue of being the hosts.

The Aaron Finch-led Australia were clinical in their approach with stellar performances in all departments, defeating Virat Kohli-led India in the first two games of the series.

In the third ODI in Canberra Wednesday, half-centuries from Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, along with impressive bowling performances from Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and debutant T Natarajan helped India to a 13-run win.

