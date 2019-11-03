Shenzhen: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty spectacularly ended her jinx against defending champion Elina Svitolina to win the WTA Finals here Sunday and scoop the richest prize in tennis history.

Ashleigh Barty, who had never beaten Elina Svitolina in five previous attempts, won 6-4, 6-3 in 86 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre here. The Australian claimed a record-setting US$4.42 million paycheque – the largest sum ever awarded in men’s and women’s tennis.

Barty’s only loss in the tournament was to late replacement Kiki Bertens and she became the fifth debutant to win the lucrative round-robin tournament. “It’s been the most incredible year for me,” Barty said after the match.

Svitolina has not won a trophy since claiming the WTA Finals in Singapore last year, which remains the biggest title of her career. She had lost just one set before the final, but came up short against a superior opponent on the day.

The Ukrainian had taken a liking to the slow indoor hard court, which has been criticised by other players, with her methodical counter-punching overwhelming opponents – but she was thwarted by an irresistible Barty.

“It definitely was a great week for me,” Svitolina said. “She Barty) had a great tournament and an amazing year.”

AFP