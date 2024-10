Pune: Off-spinner Washington Sundar took seven wickets as India dismissed New Zealand for 259 on day one of the second Test here Thursday.

Picked in the playing eleven ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, Washington repaid the faith shown in him by the team management with career-best figures in his fifth Test.

New Zealand’s last seven wickets fell for 62 runs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 259 all out in 79.1 overs (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65; Washington Sundar 7/59, R Ashwin 3/64).