Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Tuesday praised Ahmed al Ahmed as an Australian hero for his bravery during the Bondi Beach terror attack.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Ahmed, you are an Australian hero. You put yourself at risk to save others, running towards danger on Bondi Beach and disarming a terrorist. In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians. And that’s exactly what we saw Sunday night. On behalf of every Australian, I say thank you.”

Albanese further emphasised the strength and resilience of the nation, stating: “We are a brave country. Al Ahmed represents the best of our country. We will not allow this country to be divided. That is what the terrorists seek. We will unite and embrace each other, and we will get through this.”

The Prime Minister’s statements come in the aftermath of the shocking terror incident at Bondi Beach, where armed attackers targeted a crowded area, putting the lives of locals and tourists at risk.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a Sydney fruit shop owner who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during the mass shooting at Bondi Beach, is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand, his family said.

He confronted the gunman, running toward danger and successfully disarming him, an act widely credited with preventing further loss of life.

The attack left the community reeling, but responses from both citizens and leaders have focused on courage, unity, and solidarity. Streets and public spaces around Bondi Beach have been filled with signs of support for the victims, and tributes to Ahmed’s heroism have poured in from across the nation.

Albanese’s comments underscore the government’s broader message that Australia will not be divided by acts of terror. The Prime Minister highlighted that in moments of crisis, the best of Australians, like Ahmed, rise to the occasion, reflecting the nation’s bravery and resilience.

As investigations continue into the attack, the focus remains on honouring the courage of ordinary citizens, supporting the affected families, and reinforcing the bonds that unite the country in the face of extremism.