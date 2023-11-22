Visakhapatnam: Eight kids met with an accident in Visakhapatnam, when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in crashed with a truck near Sangam Sarath Theatre Wednesday morning.

Three of the children were from Bethany School and got severely injured in the accident. The locals acted promptly and took the injured kids immediately to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The horrific incident was captured on a security camera and surfaced on social media. The video showed how the speeding auto carrying the children hit the side of a truck while crossing the road and turned turtle.

In the video, it could be seen a couple of kids flung out of the auto due to the impact of the collision.

The video also showed how locals rushed to help the driver and the kids, some of whom were unconscious following the mishap.