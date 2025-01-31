New Delhi: Avaada Group Friday announced its strategic collaboration with Casale to develop India’s largest green ammonia plant, with an annual production capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day, in Gopalpur, Odisha.

According to the statement, Avaada Group inked a strategic collaboration with Casale, a global pioneer in ammonia technology, to develop a 1,500 tons per day (TPD) green ammonia plant in Gopalpur, Odisha.

The Gopalpur plant will be powered entirely by renewable energy, utilising Casale’s advanced ammonia production technology to ensure a carbon-free process. It will provide the green ammonia process license, basic engineering package, proprietary equipment, and detailed engineering review, helping to create a benchmark facility that aligns with India’s ambitious net zero commitments, the statement added.

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said, “This green ammonia plant reflects our vision of creating a carbon-free future while driving India’s green energy revolution. Collaborating with Casale enables us to leverage world-class expertise to deliver a facility that is both innovative and transformative”.

Casale CEO Federico Zardi said, “With this project, Casale further strengthens its presence in India, where we have now licensed a total green ammonia capacity of 5,700 MTD”.

PTI