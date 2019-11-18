New Delhi: Several Indian Army personnel are reportedly stuck under snow after avalanche hit their positions Monday in the Siachen Glacier. Additional troops have been rushed to facilitate the rescue operations. According to various sources eight Army personnel including a senior officer are under the snow.

The avalanche took place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is approximately 18,000 feet and above. The avalanche hit the soldiers at around 4.00pm in the evening.

The Army personnel who have been submerged under snow due to the accident were part of a patrolling party consisting more than 10 people. However, a national news agency quoted the figure of trapped soldiers as eight.

The incident comes on the heels of another incident which happened a few days back. In it two porters went missing after an avalanche hit the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, November 11. The incident took place in Gulmarg sector in north Kashmir, a police official said.

Details to follow