Tokyo: Actor Mark Ruffalo says he has some ideas about The Hulk’s future and that he wants to see a face-off between his Marvel character and Wolverine.

Actor Hugh Jackman became an international sensation after playing the adamantium clawed mutant, Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ series.

After Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, acquired 21st Century Fox, the ‘X-Men’ are expected to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ‘The New Mutants’ will serve as the final film in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men film series.

Speaking at Tokyo Comic-Con, the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star revealed Marvel president Kevin Feige recently asked him to come up with story ideas for the Hulk.

“Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said, ‘Yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell’.

“And he said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’ (I said) Hulk vs Wolverine – I’d like to see that. Hulk versus Wolverine!” Ruffalo said, as reported by DigitalSpy.

The actor recently weighed in on the future of the incredible green beast, saying “I”d like to see him hang out with some of the new folks…”

PTI