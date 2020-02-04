Bhubaneswar: The state government Tuesday sealed the poultry research farm at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) campus, the epicenter of bird flu for a period of three months.

Director of Animal Resources and Fisheries department Ratnakar Rout said a decision was taken to disinfect the farm in every 15 days and disallow the production of chicken and eggs in the farm for next two years as per the guideline.

Bird flu was detected in the farm January 27, 2020.

Culling of poultry birds within one km radius of the OUAT Research Poultry farm was conducted after the samples sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) were tested H5N1 positive.

The samples were sent to NIHSAD after the unusual death of more than 1,500 poultry birds in the farm.

As many as 12 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were formed for the culling operation and taking surveillance measure within 10-km radius.

The authorities prohibited the movement of poultry birds and poultry products within one km radius of the infected zone.

Awareness campaign was taken up by the government to sensitise the people about the disease and precautionary measure.

A three-member central team of the Union Health Ministry arrived January 30 to take stock of the bird flu situation here.

The team would stay here for 10 days to ensure that all the guidelines to contain the bird flu are followed and implemented.