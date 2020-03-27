Bhubaneswar: The state government, Friday, warned people to desist from visiting city-based Kar Clinic and the Odisha Assembly dispensary as of now as the third COVID-19 positive patient visited these health centres during his treatment in the last two weeks.

Chief spokesperson of the state government on coronavirus, Subroto Bagchi, Friday told reporters that in the past few weeks the COVID positive patient had made visits to these clinics which have now become vulnerable. Bagchi has now told people from the state not to visit these centres to avoid infection threats.

‘The third COVID person from the state visited Odisha Assembly Dispensary on March 14. He again visited another health centre at Kar Clinic on March 21 and was also shifted to its ICU on March 23. Later he was shifted to Capital Hospital,” Bagchi told reporters.

He also said that from Capital Hospital where he was admitted at last his blood samples were sent for testing when the results came as positive. Bagchi appealed to the people to not visit these hospitals. He also talked about the Indigo flight from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar the patient took on March 10 evening.

“All those persons who have been either to the flight or the hospitals he visited recently are advised to go for home isolation. We also request people not to visits these health centres,” Bagchi said.

The official spokesperson also said that the driver, daughter and wife of the third COVID person have been sent on isolation while the tracing of persons who came in contact with the third patient is going on. The results of contact tracing will be announced Saturday, Bagchi said.

Kar Clinic responds

Sidhant Kar, MD of Kar Clinic on the other side said that the patient was shifted to Capital Hospital as soon as coronavirus was suspected. He said, “The patient was admitted to Kar Hospital on March 23. He was discharged on March 24. Upon x-ray we became suspicious. We asked him to go to Capital Hospital and testing for which he showed reluctance but we pressurized him to go to Capital Hospital following government guidelines.”

He also said that after his discharge the whole hospital has been washed with adequate solutions for disinfection while the persons who attended him have been sent to isolation. Other patients have also been shifted to other hospitals while the hospital premise has been fumigated, Kar said.