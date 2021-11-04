In a fresh relationship, we have to take care of many things, but even after this, we make some mistakes, due to which things get spoiled. In such a situation, today we are going to give you some tips with the help of which you can handle the strings of your deteriorating relationship.

Superiority: If your relationship has just started then you stop showing your emotions and you should first show your quality. If your quality is recognized, then you will never be afraid of losing love. While some people do not start love but show superiority which is totally wrong.

Don’t expect: It is very wrong to expect any way from your partner in a new relationship. Many times couples think that, as they are feeling or caring for their partner, same they expect from the opposite.

Restrictions: You may not like your partner talking to other people, but this does not mean that you start interrupting them, or objecting to the partner’s clothes or friends circle etc.