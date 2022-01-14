After wedding, couples often start planning for honeymoon without wasting any time. This is the best option to overcome marriage fatigue. Couples prepare for this well in advance, but at times, small mistakes made during the honeymoon trip spoils the entire fun. Let us know which mistakes should be avoided during honeymoon.

Not paying attention to health– Couples do plan for their honeymoon after marriage, but many do not pay proper attention to their health. Sometimes they get so tired during marriage that they even fall ill during the honeymoon trip. In this situation, it would be good for you to know in advance about the health guidelines of the place where you are planning to visit.

Booking without knowing the place – People often make plans to travel based on the experiences of others. They book a place about which they don’t know anything. In such a situation, the place may not live up to your expectations. Booking without knowing about flights, buses and hotels can spoil your honeymoon.

Plan according to season– Always check that the place for which you are planning a honeymoon trip is right according to the season. It is often seen that people do not plan according to the season. In such a situation, they have to face many problems in reaching that place.