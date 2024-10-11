Bhubaneswar: ActionAid Association, in collaboration with Centre for Child and Women Development (CCWD) organised an event to mark the International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) at Patharabandha slum under ward 17, BMC jurisdiction here, Thursday. “A girl with a dream can change the world. Let’s support and uplift every girl’s aspirations,” reaffirmed the dignitaries present at the event. Attending as guest, social activist Bholanath Moharana shared issues, challenges and the role of duty bearers.

Among others, CCWD secretary Sadasiv Swain discussed the role of parents and community for safeguarding female children from social evils. Child rights activists Gitanjali Panda, Renubala Sahoo, Snigdha Das, Sucharita Behera shared their views. To mark the day a signature campaign and oath-taking ceremony was also conducted. United Nations General Assembly declared October 11 as the IDGC, to recognise girls’ rights. IDGC focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. The 2024 IDGC theme is ‘Girls’ vision for the future’. This year’s theme conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and vision for the future.