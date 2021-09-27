Sundargarh: A woman was killed while her husband sustained grievous injuries after a miscreant attacked them with an axe over suspected past enmity late Sunday night. The two were sleeping in their house at Junadihi under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh when the deadly attack occurred.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bachi Oram and her husband as Madhu, police said. The couple was fast asleep and did not have a chance to defend themselves when the goon entered their house to carry out the deadly attack. The miscreant fled the spot after committing the heinous crime.

Bachi succumbed to her injuries on the spot while neighbours admitted Madhu to the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH). Subsequently, the injured was shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla after his condition deteriorated.

Sadar police registered a case and started an investigation. They have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.