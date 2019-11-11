Bhubaneswar: Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Math Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Monday said the Ayodhya verdict of the apex court will turn out to be dangerous for the country and will not lead to peace.

Calling the judgement myopic, Shankaracharya, at a press meet here, said in the name of peace, a terrible attempt has been made to destroy Hindu ideals and its existence.

Partition of India and creation of Pakistan were done to ensure that Hindus and Muslims reside peacefully in their respective lands. Now there won’t be peace on either side. Imran Khan has admitted that Pakistan is the centre of terrorism in the world. Now we will share our land with the terrorists. Ayodhya will become another Mecca,” said Shankaracharya.

The Supreme Court Saturday unanimously ordered setting up of a trust by the government for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya at the disputed site where the 16th century Babri Masjid was razed by a Hindu mob in 1992.

The five-judge bench also ordered allotment of a 5-acre land to Muslims at a suitable and prominent place within Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Dubbing the allotment of a five-acre plot to Muslims as too tolerant a move by the Hindus, the pontiff asserted that they never wanted a mosque in Ayodhya. He warned that the large-heartedness of the Hindus should not be seen as their weakness.

“Muslims were still allotted a piece of land even though they didn’t have a right over it. The court should not have given them the land. If a mosque was to be built along with Ram temple then it would have been done by the Narasimha Rao government or the Vajpayee government.

Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao had appointed the Ramalaya Trust. The temple was supposed to be constructed with the mosque at the disputed site. But we never agreed to the construction of a mosque then as it would have been a betrayal of the Hindus. The proposal to build a mosque was presented during the tenure of Vajpayee also,” added the seer.