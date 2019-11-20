Lucknow: The Sunni Waqf Board has said that it is distancing itself from the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on the filing of a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit.

“We will not file any review petition,” said Zufar Faruqi, chairman of the board, while talking to a news channel.

He said: “We had said November 9 when the verdict was announced that we will accept the court decision. We are not going with the AIMPLB on this issue.”

Replying to a question, Faruqi said: “We cannot say why the AIMPLB is going for a review petition. We had always said that we would accept the decision of the Supreme Court and we are following our stand.”

Another Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari has also said that he would not file or support a review petition. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board had said Sunday that the Supreme Court verdict was self-contradictory and they would file a review petition.

The three parties who have given their consent for the legal drill are Haji Mehboob, Maulana Hizbullah and the two sons of late Haji Abdul Ahad (one of the first Muslim litigants), Haji Asad Ahmad and Hafiz Rizwan.

While the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, another party to the dispute, said it would separately file a review plea.