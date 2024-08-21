Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards preservation and restoration of ancient Ayurvedic medical science manuscripts in Parija Library, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Utkal University, University of Uttar Pradesh and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) here, recently.

The objective of the collaboration is to digitise the ancient Ayurvedic medical science manuscripts at Parija Library and integrate its knowledge into modern medical research and practice. On the occasion, vice-chancellor Sabita Acharya highlighted that the university’s collaboration with CCRAS will pave the way for groundbreaking research and will contribute to global recognition of Indian medical heritage. The signing ceremony was attended by distinguished members and researchers from both institutes.