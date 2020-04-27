New Delhi: The recipe of a herbal decoction has been handed out by the AYUSH Ministry to states and Union Territories. It has asked them to promote commercial manufacturing of the formulation. The ministry has said that the product can boost the body’s immunity amid COVID-19.

The Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) said the formulation is in the interest of health promotion of masses. It has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The formulation made of herbs tulsi (basil leaves), Dalchini (cinnamon bark ), Sunthi (dry ginger powder) and krishna marich (black pepper). It will be manufactured and sold in generic name ‘Ayush Kwath’ or ‘Ayush Kudineer’. This information has been provided by the ministry in a letter to all the states/UTs. The letter dated April 24 has also been sent to ASU drug manufacturers.

It is important to consider the importance of immunity boosting measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The Ministry of AYUSH intends to promote the use of following ready-made formulation. This is in the interest of health promotion of the masses. It has been endorsed by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation on the Constitution Day,” the ministry said.

A firm engaged in producing a range of herbal products has already started the process of manufacturing the ‘Ayush Kwath’, ministry sources said.

The formulation will be available in powder and tablet forms in the market at the earliest, KK Sharma, MD of AIMIL Pharma, said.

“The ‘Ayush Kwath’ will have all the herbs enlisted by the Ministry. Various reports have shown that coronavirus has been found to be fatal for people with weak immune system. There are many herbs in Indian traditional system that can boost immunity and keep many diseases away,” Sharma said.

PTI