Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Ayush has issued some self-care Ayurvedic guidelines to boost immunity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to nation Tuesday has also appealed to the people to follow it.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire mankind is suffering. Enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which can boost our immunity in these times,” the ministry said in its guidelines.

Listing some general measures, it advised drinking warm water throughout the day, practicing yoga, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes daily and using condiments like turmeric, cumin and coriander, and garlic in cooking.

The Ayush Ministry also suggested people to take 10 gram (1 teaspoonful) of chyavanprash, sugar-free for diabetics, in the morning.

It also recommended drinking herbal tea or decoction (Kadha) made from basil, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger (Shunthi) and raisins, and having half teaspoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml hot milk once or twice a day.

The ministry also listed some simple Ayurvedic procedures like applying sesame or coconut oil or ghee in both the nostrils in morning and evening and oil pulling therapy.

Spices like haldi (turmeric), jeera (cumin), dhania (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) are recommended in cooking.

For dry cough and sore throat, it has recommended steam inhalation with fresh mint leaves or ‘ajwain’ (caraway seeds) once in a day and having clove powder mixed with natural sugar or honey two-three times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if the symptoms persist, the ministry said.

These measures have been recommended by eminent vaidyas (doctors) from across the country as they may possibly boost an individual’s immunity against infections, it said.