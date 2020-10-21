Chandigarh: The much-hyped Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer has a name. It was confirmed Wednesday that the film directed by Abhishek Kapoor is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Well people always wait for an Ayushmann Khurrana movie with bated breath because he always brings in some traits to the roles he play.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann expressed joy at starting shooting for the film in his hometown which is this town.

“Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui,” wrote Ayushmann.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGmkc4RDlaZ/

Along with it, the actor posted a picture of himself posing along with Abhishek and Vaani.

Vaani, too, shared the same image on her Instagram account. “It’s time to fall in love! Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, she captioned the post.

Ayushmann has always been a favourite with the movie buffs because of the various roles he portray. He is known for his flair. Even a legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan has lauded Ayushmann’s acting skills. He has said that there is much to learn from the young actor. The two had acted together in the movie Gulabo Sitabo. The movie was released on the OTT platform as halls were closed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.