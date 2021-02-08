Kaziranga: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared Monday a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam. In the photograph, Ayushmann has posed with wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. “Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021,” Ayushmann captioned the photo. The family poses along with a car with the setting sun making a beautiful backdrop.

Ayushmann is currently shooting in Assam for his upcoming film Anek. The actor has once again collaborated with Article 15 helmer Anubhav Sinha for the film. Other than moving here and there around the picturesque locations of Kaziranga, Ayushmann is also playing cricket on a regular basis.

The actor recently took to social media to share his first look from the film Anek. He had grown a full beard and wears slit eyebrows in the still. Ayushmann’s character in the film is called ‘Joshua’.

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann’s upcoming projects include Anubhuti Kashyap’s campus comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Lined up for release is also Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor alongside him.

Ayushmann has always stated his penchant for playing various shades of roles. In both Doctor G and Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, the actor will experiment with the comedy genre. Ayushmann himself is very excited about both the projects. He had earlier said that the movie buffs will see him in a completely different look in both the films.