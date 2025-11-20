Bhanjanagar: A 22-year-old B Ed student of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja College of Teacher Education in Ganjam district died Monday after her classmates and other students alleged that faculty members failed to ensure her timely transfer to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The issue drew widespread criticism Wednesday after several students expressed their anger on social media, accusing teachers of indifference and negligence.

One student wrote that the incident taught him a painful lesson: Being a teacher requires responsibility, compassion and timely support, not merely delivering lessons.

He added that titles are easy to earn, but understanding true responsibility is far more difficult.

He further alleged that despite repeated pleas, negligence cost an innocent life, and those who failed in their duty were now blaming students for supporting their friend.

According to students, the second-year B.Ed student from Balasore district was staying in a rented house at Landei Sahi with friends.

She reportedly slipped and fell in the bathroom Sunday evening. When she did not turn up, the juniors checked on her and found her lying unconscious. She was rushed to Bhanjanagar Hospital in a critical condition.

Doctors recorded her blood pressure at 220 and found that her right hand and leg were not functioning properly.

They advised an immediate transfer to Berhampur for advanced treatment. Students said they contacted several faculty members late Sunday night seeking assistance to shift her to Berhampur, but allege that none responded.

Her mother had died four months ago, and her father could not immediately travel from Balasore.

Her classmates remained at the hospital through the night, trying to arrange care on their own.

On Monday morning, after the matter came to light, local volunteers reached the hospital and helped arrange transportation.

The student’s father arrived around the same time. She was taken to Berhampur but died later while undergoing treatment.

College principal Dillip Kumar Khuntia said his phone had malfunctioned Sunday night. He said he visited the hospital Monday morning after learning of the situation and expressed deep sorrow over the student’s death.