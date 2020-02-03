Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over the alleged inept investigation into the suicide of a female student of a private business school (B-school) under Capital police limits here in 2017, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought personal appearance of the institution’s executives, police officials and a few others in connection with the case, March 3.

The commission’s move came while hearing a petition filed by rights activist Pradipta Nayak. The petitioner had, in 2017, approached the OHRC seeking adequate compensation to the family of Tanya Banerjee—a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student at DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) at Unit VIII her—who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the institution hostel November 28, 2017.

Nayak had also sought the commission’s directive for stringent action against those responsible for her ‘suicide’.

The commission has sought appearance of 10 girl students of DSBM either personally or through their parents. Besides, the rights body has sought personal appearance of then DSBM hostel warden and the investigating officer of Capital police over alleged improper probe into the case (528/2017). “DSBM principal and DAV regional officer (Zone-I) should also ensure their presence before the commission on the hearing day—March 3, 2020,” OHRC chairperson Justice BP Das ordered.

According to sources, Tanya, a resident of Talcher in Angul district, was found hanging at her hostel room November 28, 2017. The hostel superintendent broke open the door of her room and found her hanging from the ceiling, police had said, adding that a note was also found in her room.

The deceased’s parents lodged a complaint with police accusing a few of Tanya’s friends and the school authorities of subjecting her to mental torture that drove her to end her life.