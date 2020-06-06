Mumbai: Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Richa Chadha have featured in a song titled ‘Be strong’, urging fans to be resilient in these tough times.

The track is all about giving strength to people who have lost hope during the ongoing lockdown.

Talking about the song sung by Jasbir Jassi, Sonu said: “I think this song brings a lot of energy and positivity which is going to cheer up everyone.”

The music video also features sportstars like Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, and is directed by Vikram Vijay Chopra.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is also part of the video, said: “In such testing times, where we are facing this pandemic and we are struggling with so many things at the same time, we need to be strong. We have to take care of ourselves and people around us. At the same time, we need to respect these people, the corona warriors who are risking their lives for all of us.”

The song is presented by Nishant Pitti and is Karan Gilhotra initiative.