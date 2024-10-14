Mumbai: The conspiracy to kill NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was hatched in Pune and shooters were provided with a photo and a flex banner for the target identification, police said Monday.

Mumbai crime branch probing the sensational murder of the 66-year-old politician exposed the alleged role of Pune-based Pravin Lonkar and his brother Shubham Lonkar in the plot.

“The motive behind the killing will be ascertained once the wanted accused are arrested,” a police official said.

Police have identified the Lonkar brothers as the key figures in the crime. The duo allegedly financed the shooters, coordinated logistics, and orchestrated meetings leading up to the attack.

Pravin worked at a dairy owned by Shubham, where they recruited shooters Shivkumar Gautam and Dharmaraj Kashyap, who had connections to a nearby scrap shop.

The conspiracy took shape over several meetings, with promises of substantial payment upon successful execution of the plan. The shooters received an advance of Rs 50,000 each. They purchased a motorcycle to conduct reconnaissance on Siddique’s routine and his residence, officials said.

Pravin Lonkar is accused of drafting two shooters to target Siddique and identified by police as a “co-conspirator”.

Police have so far arrested three persons – Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), a native of Uttar Pradesh — both alleged shooters – and Pravin Lonkar.

Police have widened the dragnet for suspected “handler” Mohammad Yasin Akhtar and Gautam, who allegedly pumped bullets into Siddique’s chest.

The investigation disclosed that it was Gautam who called Kashyap, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, to work with him in Pune three months ago, the police official said.

Subsequently, Gautam relocated to Vinoba Bhave Nagar locality in Kurla in Mumbai in September 2023 and started staying on rent. He roped in Singh in the conspiracy, he said.

All three shooters- Singh, Kashyap, and Gautam- were paid Rs 50,000 each upfront. They purchased a bike to conduct a recce of the office of Baba Siddique and his routine, the official said.

The trio constantly remained in touch with their handlers on their mobile phones until Saturday night when Siddique was fatally shot.

Gautam initiated firing on Siddique while Kashyap and Singh stood behind him. Kashyap was carrying some spray which he used on Siddique after he was shot.

While Kashyap and Singh were arrested from the spot in Bandra, Gautam fled, the police official said.

Prima facie, Shubham Lonkar had posted on Facebook, attributing the attack to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This post has since been deleted, but screenshots have circulated widely. The Mumbai Police are now coordinating with social media platforms to trace the origins of the post.

The investigation also disclosed that Shubham Lonkar provided the shooters with firearms and ammunition. He was incarcerated in a separate arms case registered against him in Akola district in January.

Police have confiscated two pistols, 28 live rounds, and four mobile phones from the suspects, which are being analysed for further insights into the conspiracy, the official said.

The crime branch is trying to identify the persons with whom the Lonkar brothers were in touch.

As the investigation unfolds, the crime branch is exploring all possible connections, including ties to the Bishnoi gang, as some suspects have prior affiliations. Over 15 teams are now deployed across various states to gather intelligence.

“We are investigating all possible angles, including the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” the official said, adding that the persons involved in the crime were assigned particular tasks.

On the possibility of Mumbai Police questioning Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Sabarmati Jail, the official said a proposal had been sent to the Home Department for his custody in a case registered earlier.

Meanwhile, locals in Vinoba Bhave Nagar area’s Police Patel Chawl, where the accused persons had rented a house, were shocked by the incident.

Recounting their experiences with the suspects, they said Singh used to stand in front of his rented flat and smoke cigarettes, drawing complaints for untidiness. He used to speak in English.

