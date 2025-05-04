A deeply emotional video of actor Babil Khan, son of late Indian film icon Irrfan Khan, has gone viral on Reddit, raising alarms among fans and drawing attention to the struggles faced by newcomers in the Hindi film industry.

The clip, which has rapidly gained traction, shows a visibly distraught Babil tearfully criticising the film industry. “Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so rude,” he says, calling out prominent figures including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even singer Arijit Singh.

In a second video also circulating on Reddit, Babil doubles down on his views, saying, “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I’ve ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better… I have so much more to give you.”

The footage has sparked an outpouring of support and worry across social media.

One Reddit user wrote, “All the people he named are known bullies… all in the Dharma clique. I really feel for him.”

Another said, “This is seriously concerning, no? Something terrible must have happened for him to come up on social media to say all this with this intensity.”

Several comments pointed to a poem Babil had posted days earlier on the anniversary of Irrfan Khan’s death. One line reportedly read: “Soon I’ll be there, with you, not without you.”

“He seems to be really suffering,” one fan commented.

Babil Khan made his acting debut in 2022 with Qala, and later appeared in Friday Night Plan and the web series The Railway Men. Most recently, he was featured in the cyber-thriller Logout, which is now streaming on ZEE5.

