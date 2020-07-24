Lucknow: A special CBI court here recorded Friday the statement of veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. The statement of the 92-year-old Lal Krishna Advani, the former Deputy Prime Minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge SK Yadav.

The court had recorded Thursday the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.

The court is presently at the stage of recording the evidence of various accused, totalling 32, in the Babri mosque demolition trial after examination of the prosecution witnesses. At this stage of the trial, an accused gets the opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against him.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished December 6, 1992, by ‘kar sevaks’ who claimed that an ancient Ram temple existed at the same site. Advani and Joshi were among the BJP leaders, spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement at that time.

