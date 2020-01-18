Cuttack: Dahibara-aloodum made by Pradipta Kumar Sahu from Deulasahi in Cuttack has left many other dishes behind to be adjudged the best among the eastern zone participants at the 11th National Street Food Festival held in Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi.

The organisers of the festival had contacted Pradipta, fondly called ‘Babula’, after watching his Dahibara video in YouTube. They had suggested him to take part in this competition.

Babula, who has participated in the festival was awarded the ‘Top East Zone Street Food Stall’ award at the food festival participated by around 250 contestants. Only two dishes were presented from Odisha in two stalls – one Dahibara-aloodum stall of Babula and the other a sweet stall.

The organisers kept a close watch on the preparation of each and every item through CCTV cameras, Babula said speaking about the event.

Sahu, who started selling the street food on his bicycle 30 years ago, now runs his shop on a pushcart in Cuttack.

