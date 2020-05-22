Bhadrak: Some parts of Bhadrak district reportedly suffered extensive damage due to cyclonic storm Amphan. Hundreds of thatched houses and electric poles were flattened while power supply was disrupted in some areas.

Preliminary damage assessment was conducted in coastal areas like Dhamra, Basudevpur and Chandbali.

Collector Gynaranjan Das visited several areas of Dhamra and asked officials of all the departments to immediately submit loss assessment report to the administration.

He also asked Nesco officials to restore powers in affected areas by Friday evening. Scores of villages are reeling from darkness while water supply was severely affected in the absence of electricity.

Damage assessment is in full swing with revenue officials, panchayat executive officers and agriculture officials visiting the field.

The Collector said the damage assessment report will be submitted to the state government by Friday evening.

PNN