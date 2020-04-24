Bhubaneswar: Odia movie star Babushaan and popular Hindi film singer Aneek Dhar came together on social media platform Instagram Thursday evening to entertain their fans live with their favourite tracks.

This is the first time both the artists came online to entertain their fans. Last time, both of them were seen on a calendar launch at the beginning of this year.

Aneek entertained his fans with his melodious voice. He welcomed Babushaan with his favourite Odia song ‘Tu Nua Sayari’ from one of his hit movie. Fans across the social media hailed the moment and commented with love emojis for both of them.

Later both the stars voiced the popular title track of the movie ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ together which was like a treat for everyone.

To everyone’s surprise, Babushaan was seen singing a Bengali song of Bapi Lahiri. The live turned out to be a delight for all the Babushaan fans as he stays far away from social media usually.

At the end, Both Aneek and Babushaan were caught singing the famous Sambalpuri song Rangabati. This Live was curated by Signature 24 Productions which manages both Babushaan and Aneek Dhar.