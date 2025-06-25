If you needed a reason to smile today, this viral video of a baby elephant politely collecting his “cuteness tax” from a roadside vegetable stall will do the trick. Shared by the popular Twitter handle “Nature is Amazing,” the clip has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 7 lakh views and melting hearts everywhere.

Watch the viral video here:

Bro just casually collected his cuteness tax 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/72vyKYh5Sn — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 24, 2025

On a sunny day somewhere in India, a regular street turned into the stage for an adorable moment that now lives rent-free on the internet. The viral video shows a wide road with a vegetable vendor doing business on the side. A customer stands next to him, picking out fresh produce.

Then come the elephants — three majestic giants walking gracefully along the road, with their mahouts riding on top. But it’s not them who steal the show. One little guy does.

A baby elephant, possibly curious or just full of mischief, pauses and turns toward the vegetable stall. With tiny tusks and big dreams, it marches up to the vendor — not to cause trouble, but to collect what people are now calling the “cuteness tax.”

At first, the vendor is visibly startled. Who wouldn’t be? It’s not every day an elephant shows up at your workplace. But before things could get tense, the nearby customer steps in and offers a bottle gourd to the baby elephant.

And just like that, tax paid.

The baby happily accepts the veggie and trots off to rejoin its clan. The moment is short but pure, and it’s easy to see why the internet can’t stop watching it. Posted by “Nature is Amazing,” the viral video has already crossed 7 lakh views and received thousands of likes and retweets.

In a world full of chaos, sometimes it takes a baby elephant and a bottle gourd to remind us that kindness (and cuteness) still exist.

PNN