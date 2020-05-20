Bhadrak: A three-month-old boy died after a wall collapsed in Bhadrak district due to heavy rains caused by the cyclone Amphan, late Tuesday night.

The incident was reported from Dakhinapari village in Kampada panchayat of Tihidi block in the district. After the wall collapsed, fire brigade personnel were called in. During rescue operations they recovered the body of the baby.

Sources said, a woman and her three-year-old baby were sleeping inside a room of a thatched house when the wall collapsed. The woman who sustained minor injuries managed to scramble to safety. However, the baby got buried in the heap and failed to survive.

It should be stated here that Bhadrak district has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday night with wind speeds close to 90kmph.

PNN