With economic slowdown hitting the world severely jobs have become scarce. At times, one does get the job, but then it doesn’t pay the desired salary. But then if you are lucky and living in London, here’s an opportunity for you to earn a sumptuous sum.

A London couple is looking for a person to babysit their two dogs Milo and Oscar. And the salary… well don’t fall of the chair… it will be £32,000 (Rs 30 lakh approximately) annually. Along with it, there will be the chance to stay in a luxurious house too.

According to media reports, the couple has two Golden Retrievers and due to their jobs they mostly stay out of the house. As a result they are unable to take good care of the dogs. So they are looking for a person who can babysit and look after the dogs.

Apart from the hefty salary, the couple will also provide the employee a place to live in their six-storey luxurious house. The couple has put up the advertisement on a website called ‘Silver Swan’. They have said that if one has the passion to care for dogs and know how to cook it will be an advantage. The advertisement also states that prospective candidates must be ‘fit and healthy and ‘trustworthy and hard-working’.

Additional responsibilities for prospective candidates include greeting visitors, taking calls, running errands, shopping for grocery and looking after the general management of the property. It will be a five-day week job though on occasional weekends, the hired person will have to work.