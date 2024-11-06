Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, in collaboration with a private organisation, is all set to extend the reach of innovative backyard poultry farming across the state to make rural women self-reliant, a minister said here Wednesday.

The model, an initiative designed to empower rural women through sustainable poultry farming, has been adopted by 50 women farmers in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo said. Odisha has 30 districts.

He encouraged the organisation to collaborate with all 30 district administrations in Odisha to extend the reach of its innovative backyard poultry model.

The deputy chief minister suggested leveraging funds from the district mineral foundations (DMFs) to support backyard poultry initiatives which focus on indigenous poultry breeds and scientific farming methods.

“Collaboration with each district could bring about significant change in women’s economic standing through poultry farming,” he emphasised.

Singhdeo also highlighted the crucial role of women farmers in advancing the state’s economy during the second edition of the ‘Hatching Hope Groundbreaking Summit’, organised by Passing Gifts, a subsidiary of Heifer International.

In its website, Heifer International describes itself as a development organisation on a mission to end hunger and poverty, in a sustainable way, by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities.

The deputy chief minister also commended the increasing participation of women in agriculture, viewing it as a promising trend for the state’s development.

“The state government is committed to supporting organisations like Passing Gifts that drive the socio-economic empowerment of women farmers,” Singhdeo said.

PTI