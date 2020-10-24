Foul breath can be a very embarrassing, putting one in an uncomfortable position. With a little bit of care, this common condition can easily be prevented.

The roots of this dental issue is not secretive: oral cavities, gum ailments, faulty dental hygiene and coated tongue are among the most commonly known causes. Umpteen number of bacteria reside in our mouths and some of them on the tongue. Some of these are also present beneath the gum line or in pockets formed between gums and teeth. Other causes may encompass undernourishment, unrestrained diabetes, and dry mouth.

Infections like sore throat or sinusitis, or stomach issues, like gastrointestinal ulcers, heartburn problems, and being intolerant to lactose, can all contribute to this oral issue. Bad breath can also be instigated by underlying oral maladies such as dental cavities, food lodgement and gum ailments.

To avoid the smell of the mouth, always clean the teeth and mouth thoroughly. Along with this, it is also important to clean the gums and tongue. The dirt accumulated on the upper layer of the tongue causes stink.

Drinking water at regular intervals helps killing the bacteria that accumulate in the mouth. Along with this, tiny particles of food trapped between the teeth wash out by drinking water. If after doing all these remedies, the smell still bothers, then chew dried coriander like a mouth freshener.

Along with this, chew fennel, clove or basil leaf. All these things will help in removing the bad odor of the mouth and also clean the teeth. You can also chew guava leaf if you want.

After brushing the teeth daily, massage mustard oil and salt on them. For this, mix a pinch of rock salt with mustard oil and massage it on gums. By doing this, the gums will be strong and the smell of the mouth will evaporate.